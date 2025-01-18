Bucks Notes: More Jimmy Butler Rumors, Dream Deadline Target, Illness Taking Over
As the trade deadline comes closer, more rumors surround the potential landing spot for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler. One rumor suggests that the Milwaukee Bucks could send forward Khris Middleton in exchange for the former All-Star.
Speaking of the trade deadline, more reports suggest that Milwaukee has found its dream trade target, and it's an Eastern Conference forward who could truly bring additional depth to their team, especially when it comes to offense.
Finally, MarJon Beauchamp has been designated as out for the Bucks' upcoming game against the Toronto Raptors due to illness. Oddly enough, he is the ninth player since December to be ruled out because of illness.
