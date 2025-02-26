Bucks Notes: Patrick Beverley Sued, Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status, and More
The Milwaukee Bucks former guard has been sued over an incident that occurred during the playoffs last season against the Indiana Pacers. Known for his over the top defense on the court, he may have gone too far off of it.
With the Bucks needing every advantage they can get as the Playoffs near, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is still a few weeks removed from a calf injury keeping him out of the last six games before the All-Star break. Milwaukee will luckily get the two-time MVP against the Houston Rockets.
The Rockets may also be without some of their key players going into the Tuesday evening matchup. One of their top scorers and best veteran defenders have both landed on the injured list.
Here are some stories about the Bucks to help you get caught up on everything. Make sure to click the link to view the entire story!
