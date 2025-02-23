Bucks Notes: Players React to Khris Middleton on Wizards, Kuzma Defensive Value, More
The Milwaukee Bucks faced off against an old friend on Friday, playing veteran forward Khris Middleton. The team played against the Washington Wizards in what was his debut for his new team.
His replacement, Kyle Kuzma, has been good for the Bucks and helped them get a win over Washington. Kuzma also gives this team some strong defensive value and he showed it against the Los Angeles Clippers star players recently.
Here are some stories about the Bucks to help you get caught up on everything. Make sure to click the link to view the entire story!
Bobby Portis Replacement Reacts to New Role With Bucks Following Suspension
Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Showed Massive Trade Value in Huge Defense Against Clippers Stars
Bucks Superstars React to Seeing Khris Middleton in Wizards Jersey
How Many Points Did Khris Middleton Score in Wizards Debut vs Bucks?
Bucks in Danger of Losing Homecourt Advantage for First Time Since 2018
Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Injury, Rivers Reacts to Bobby Portis Suspension, More