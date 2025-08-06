Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Rival Targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo in Trade, Giannis Has Message Amid Rumors, More

Gabe Smallson

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) and forward Jarace Walker (5) in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly have a rival 'closely monitoring' Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade status in what would be a blockbuster move. Almost all information regarding a trade for the superstar has been laughed off, including some from the Greek Freak himself.

Speaking of which, Antetokounmpo recently spoke on how he wants to finish off the remainder of his NBA at an event with a few fans in attendance. Amid the constant rumors, Antetokounmpo appeared to give an honest response as to where he believes he will end up in the near future.

Finally, a notable ESPN insider continues to question the future of Giannis. Despite everything that has been said — and much that hasn't been said — this offseason.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

