Bucks Notes: Trade Idea For Middleton, Doc Rivers Calls Out Team, Giannis Injury
A new trade proposal has the Milwaukee Bucks sending forward Khris Middleton along with Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, a 2031 first-round pick swap, and a 2031 second-round pick for three players from the Houston Rockets.
Additionally, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers has called out his team after he claimed that they were "messing around" during a dominant 130-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors. "I’m not disappointed, I just think we’re better, we can play even better," Rivers said.
Finally, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially miss the upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right patella tendinopathy. However, he is still probable to play. So far this season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 31.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, six assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.
Here are some stories regarding the Milwaukee Bucks to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:
Bucks Predicted to Swap Khris Middleton For $86M Star Forward
Doc Rivers Goes After Bucks For 'Messing Around' During Dominant Win Over Raptors
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Could Both Miss Matchup vs 76ers
Bucks $49M Forward Listed as Name to Watch Ahead of Trade Deadline
Wild Bucks Trade Proposal Sees $30M Star Land in Milwaukee