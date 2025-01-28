Bucks Notes: Trade Prediction For $19M Forward, Middleton Injury Concern, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of another strong campaign for the 2024-25 season, but health remains a concern as they had multiple players on the injury report ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz.
Despite this, the Bucks are maintaining their focus and are being touted as a potential landing spot for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine.
Adding LaVine would provide a significant boost to Milwaukee’s roster, giving them another dynamic scorer to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With the trade deadline looming, the Bucks are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of moves that can maximize their championship window. As they continue their push for dominance in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee is poised to strengthen its roster to ensure Giannis has the support needed for another deep playoff run.
Staying healthy and making the right roster adjustments will be key for the Bucks as they aim to solidify their status as a top contender in the league.
