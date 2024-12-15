Bucks Notes: Trade Proposal Adds Star, NBA Cup Final Clinch, Planned Injury Comeback

Bucks Zone

Matt Levine

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched a spot in the NBA Cup Final after taking down the Atlanta Hawks. Milwaukee overpowered Atlanta and will now play for the title.

New trade proposals had the Bucks landing a star and a former Milwaukee player has been trying to comeback from a bad injury. It's been a busy week in the world of the Bucks.

Bucks Advance to NBA Cup Final After Thrilling Win Over Hawks

Bucks' NBA Cup Opponents Revealed for Tuesday Championship Game

Multi-Team Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Bucks Move Khris Middleton For Star

Timeline For Bucks to Make a Trade This Season Revealed

Bucks' Damian Lillard Makes Bold Statement Regarding NBA Cup Chances

Bucks Forward Leads NBA in Unexpected Statistical Category

Former Milwaukee Champ Planning 2025 Injury Comeback

Doc Rivers Says Bucks Will Be 'Bringing Wheelchairs' to NBA Cup Semi-Finals

Bucks' Trade Proposal Sees Damian Lillard Flipped for $129M Former Champ

