Bucks Notes: Trade Target Off Market, Doc Rivers Admits Mistake, Lillard Injury Update

Jeremy Hanna

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The NBA world was shocked to see the Los Angeles Lakers trade D'Angelo Russell for Dorian Finney-Smith. This included the Milwaukee Bucks, who were reportedly targeting the talented forward.

This means Milwaukee will have to change gears. However, given that they are still one of the five best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks will have plenty of time to change gears.

Here are some Bucks stories that you may have missed and can help you catch up on everything:

