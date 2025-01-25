Bucks Notes: Zach LaVine Trade Interest, Middleton Could Be Moved, Deadline Hopes
According to a recent report, the Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in acquiring two-time All-Star Zach Lavine from the Chicago Bulls. In 40 games this season, LaVine has averaged 24 points, 4.8 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals.
In the same vein, Milwaukee has stated that they are "open" to moving three-time All-Star Khris Middleton. The good news is that it seems that their are plenty of teams interested in Middleton.
Middleton has had injury issues this season, only playing 18 games so far. He has averaged 12.6 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 total rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game.
Finally, more details have been reported regarding what the Bucks are looking to acquire in time for the trade deadline.
