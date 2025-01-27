Bucks Notes: Zach LaVine Trade Prediction, Khris Middleton Getting Interest, More
A recent trade proposal has the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine. And all it will cost Milwaukee is two players and three future NBA Draft picks. So far this season, LaVine has averaged 24 points, 4.9 total rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.9 steals across 41 games.
Additionally, forward Khris Middleton has been garnering trade attention, including one proposal that exchanges him for a $94 million forward. Middleton has averaged 11.9 points, 4.8 assists, 3.9 total rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game across 19 games.
Finally, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed that he always plays hard when it comes to basketball, even when he's playing against his wife. This season, the Greek Freak has averaged 31.4 points, 12 total rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game.
Here are some stories regarding the Milwaukee Bucks to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire story:
