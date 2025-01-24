Bucks Now 'Open' To Moving Khris Middleton Before Trade Deadline: Report
The NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6 could be a pivotal moment for the Milwaukee Bucks, especially when it comes to Khris Middleton’s future with the team.
Historically, Milwaukee’s front office has been clear: they would only consider moving Middleton if the deal involved acquiring a star like Jimmy Butler. However, recent reports suggest that stance may be shifting due to Middleton’s ongoing injury struggles and decline in performance.
As the Bucks approach the deadline, they may be willing to explore trading the longtime Buck for a more dynamic scoring option to complement Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Middleton has been an integral part of the Bucks' success over the past several seasons, most notably helping lead the team to an NBA Championship in 2021. He was named an All-Star twice and earned a reputation for clutch performances, especially in the 2021 playoffs when he averaged 23.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
His ability to hit big shots in critical moments made him indispensable during Milwaukee's title run. However, Middleton has been hampered by injuries in recent years, which has led to a decline in his overall production.
The Bucks’ front office is now reportedly reassessing whether Middleton, combined with Bobby Portis, is enough to land a deal that could elevate the team to championship contention.
While the Bucks’ previous interest in a Butler trade seemed unlikely due to the lack of appealing assets in Middleton and Portis, the landscape may be changing. Miami, who has shown little interest in Middleton and Portis, likely won't pursue a deal centered around them, especially since Butler has made it clear that he doesn’t want to play there.
That leaves the Bucks with the possibility of moving Middleton and reshaping their roster.
Milwaukee is currently a second-apron team, meaning they have limited flexibility in terms of salary aggregation. To add a star player like Butler, they would need to shed at least $6.5 million in salary, which could involve trading away Pat Connaughton.
This move would allow them to dip below the second apron and pursue a deal that could make the Bucks even more dangerous in their quest for another title.
The risk, however, is that trading Middleton could shake up the chemistry of a team that’s been together for several seasons. Losing a player with Middleton’s experience and leadership, particularly one who played such a key role in their 2021 championship, could have long-term consequences.
However, if the Bucks feel they need a more dynamic scorer alongside Antetokounmpo and Lillard to get over the hump, this trade deadline might be the time to pull the trigger and redefine their championship window.
As Feb. 6 approaches, lots of eyes will be on Milwaukee’s front office, as any decision they make could reshape the team’s future for years to come.
