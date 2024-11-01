Bucks Owner Gets Brutally Honest About 2025 Salary Cap Situation
The Milwaukee Bucks start to the 2024-25 NBA season has been anything but special. The team sits with a record of 1-4 ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
With the team struggling to get off to a good start, it has brought up the idea of how long their current group will play together. There has already been rumors flying around about this core being broken up if things don't change and so far, it seems probable.
But all hope is not lost. After this season, the Bucks could have a ton of cap space to work with.
Co-owner and governor Wes Edens opened up about the salary cap situation for 2025 and how they've worked to get themselves into a good position.
“I’d like to say it’s by design,” Bucks co-owner and governor Wes Edens said. “We’ve worked pretty hard to be in the position we’re in. I think we have one of the most competitive teams. I think we have a very good chance to really contend and maybe win a championship (this season) and we have a real chance for continuity and continuance beyond this. That’s the goal.”
Milwaukee is hoping that they can have a strong season that ends with a title run but so far, it hasn't looked quite like that. The Bucks' struggles have been especially noted on the defensive end of the floor, a place that they were dominant on during their 2021 title run.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard running the show, the Bucks should be one of the top teams in the entire league. But an aging core around them has shown their issues and it could foce Milwaukee to make some tough decisions down the line.
Star forward Khris Middleton remains out due to an injury and that hasn't helped anything. For the Bucks to fully reach their title aspirations, Middleton will need to be on the court producing for them.
Milwaukee has built their team around the three stars and if they aren't on the court, they will likely be in some trouble. The other teams in the East are stronger this season so the Bucks will have a big challenge ahead of themselves.
But it seems that the front office has put this team into a strong position and are hopeful about their chances going forward.
