Bucks’ Pat Connaughton Announces Major Decision About on His Upcoming Free Agency
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will not enter free agency this offseason.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Connaughton will exercise his $9.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
Charania shared the news via X.
The decision to opt into his contract could have a variety of effects on the Bucks' roster. For starters, and most importantly from the Bucks' perspective, is that they can involve Connaughton in trade conversations to attempt to improve their roster.
The Bucks have several options available to them this offseason. A month ago, it seemed that they would be without their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo; however, as the offseason progressed, it appears that he will remain in Milwaukee.
The Bucks aim to do everything in their power to improve the roster to the best of their ability to give Antetokounmpo a contending team. As things stand, that is not the case in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee has very limited assets and very little draft capital to improve the roster. They are stuck in a difficult spot, and outside of trading Antetokounmpo, it is unlikely we will compete at the highest level next season.
Nonetheless, Connaughton is on the team for the time being. Outside of a trade, he would enter his eighth season in Milwaukee. Throughout his career as a Buck, Connaughton has averaged 6.8 points per game, 1,6 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 steals while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from the field in 440 games and 21.67 minutes of action.
Connaughton has been a key contributor throughout his time in Milwaukee, and if this past season ends up being his final one with the Bucks, he certainly left it all on the floor in an effort to help the team return to championship contention.
