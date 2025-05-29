Bucks' Patience Could Generate Massive Draft Capital to Trade
The chief reason outsiders believe nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will demand a trade out of town this summer is, of course, massive trade inflexibility.
The priciest contracts on the Bucks' rosters — beyond Antetokounmpo's — will be incredibly tough to move during the offseason.
Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard tore his Achilles tendon during a brisk first-round playoff exit and could miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season. The soon-to-be-35-year-old is owed $112.6 million across the next two years.
At least until he returns and proves he can perform at a similar level offensively as he did prior to his injury, the 6-foot-2 Weber State alum is likely unmovable.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Still Undecided About Future With Bucks
Power forward Kyle Kuzma is on a declining contract, but after his no-show in the postseason and his middling play during the regular season, it could prove tough to offload the $22.4 million he'll be netting next year (he'll make $20.4 million in 2026-27).
Milwaukee sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis has a $13.4 million player option for 2025-26, a number the 29-year-old could probably improve on the open market should he hit free agency. Center Brook Lopez is an unrestricted free agent. So neither player can be counted on as a trade asset just yet.
Reserve shooting guard Pat Connaughton has a $9.4 million player option for next season that he's almost certainly going to pick up, as he'd be lucky to earn a veteran's minimum deal as a free agent.
The Bucks also have limited control over their forthcoming draft picks.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, however, Milwaukee general Jon Horst could have a huge draft asset haul next summer.
"If the Bucks do not touch any of their first-round picks over the next year, general manager Jon Horst would have the ability to move three first-round picks next offseason: a 2026 first-round pick that is tied up in a swap with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team’s 2031 first-round pick and its 2033 first-round pick," Nehm writes.
Should Antetokounmpo not demand a trade and stick around through what is likely to be a lost season sans Lillard, Milwaukee will be in much better shape next summer.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Ice Cube Still Wants to Recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo to Big 3
Beyond those three picks, Connaughton and likely Portis will be coming off the Bucks' books. Kuzma and Lillard will both finally be on expiring deals, and thus can likely be packaged into trades for teams looking to carve out cap space in 2027.
Things may look dire right now, but if Antetokounmpo holds on just one more year, Horst might be able to navigate his way out of this mess, in a vulnerable Eastern Conference.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks Could Be Hard-Pressed to Keep Gary Trent Jr.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to Lakers Faces Major Hurdle
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to New Team as Potential Landing Spot
Bucks Lose Star, But Keep Giannis in Blockbuster Trade Pitch With Suns
West Team Viewed as Serious Contender for Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Received No First — Or Second — Place MVP Votes
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.