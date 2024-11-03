Bucks Plummet in Expert's Week 1 NBA Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the surprise teams in the league, but not in a good way. Through five games of the season before their Saturday match against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Bucks have a 1-5 record and are on a five-game losing streak.
The Bucks have not been playing great basketball lately, and because of that, they dropped massively in the latest power rankings after the first week of the season.
Stephen Noh of The Sporting News dropped Milwaukee from his No. 7 spot to his No. 14 spot in a new power rankings.
"The Bucks are missing Khris Middleton, but that still doesn't explain how listless they have looked to start the year. They beat a depleted Philadelphia team, then lost to the Nets, Bulls, and Celtics," Noh wrote (at the time, they were 1-3).
"Giannis Antetokounmpo is still playing like one of the best stars in the league, but this roster is old and slow," Noh noted. "They've tried various defenses, including an intriguing 3-2 zone with Giannis at the top, but their point-of-attack defense remains a problem. They also haven't been able to match the increased pace of the league."
The Bucks have not been the team many expected them to be at this point in the season. Their offense and defense have not been great, as they are ranked 21st in points per game (111.0), 22nd in three-pointers made (11.2), 25th in opponent points per game (119.6), and 21st in opponent fastbreak points per game.
Nothing is going right for the Bucks at the moment, and it seems like things could get ugly for them if they continue on this trend.
The team's focal point is Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is playing incredibly so far. He is leading the team in points per game with 30.4 and rebounds per game with 11.6.
Fellow star player and point guard Damian Lillard is also doing his job, averaging 23.2 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists (leading the team), and shooting 41 percent from the field. His latest content on Thursday was not pretty as he only recorded four points, six assists, two rebounds, and shot 8.3 percent from the field in 33 minutes.
The Bucks are not playing their brand of basketball right now. For the first time since the 2010-11 season, the Bucks are 1-4, and that was a team that included Brandon Jennings, Michael Redd, John Salmons, Larry Sanders, and Drew Gooden, to name a few.
We'll see if this Week 2 treats the Bucks a bit better.
