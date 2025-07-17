Bucks Post Cryptic Message on Social Media
The Milwaukee Bucks posted this cryptic message on social media that sparked confusion.
More news: Bucks Sign Forward to $2.3 Million Deal After Missing Out on Bradley Beal
Fans deciphered what this message means, and it is actually an acronym. According to Nathan Marzion, Host of Bucks University Podcast, the acronym states, "Booker The Drive Gets Inside Leans In Knocked Away And Stolen By Holiday Phoenix Has To Foul And Antetokounmpo Throws It Down."
July 17 is the four-year anniversary of one of the more iconic Final players in history and certainly of the past decade.
Here's the play in reference.
The 2021 NBA Finals saw the Bucks and Suns knotted at 2-2, with Milwaukee facing the real possibility of falling behind 3-2 in the series. But when the moment called for it, the Bucks rose to the occasion.
They took Game 5 on the road, marking their third straight win of the series, and carried that momentum into Game 6 to close things out at home.
With the victory, Milwaukee not only secured its first title in 50 years but also became just the fifth team in NBA history to rally back from a 0-2 hole in the Finals and win it all.
The Bucks have been one of the more active teams this offseason, retaining a handful of their players from last season, including Jericho Sims, Taurean Prince, and Kevin Porter Jr. Milwaukee's biggest addition was center Myles Turner, whom they acquired from the Indiana Pacers.
More news: Bucks Made 'Very Strong Push' for $11 Million All-Star, Who Spurned Them for Clippers
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.