Bucks Predicted to Compete to Avoid Play-In Tournament This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to contend for the NBA title with the Eastern Conference being the weakest it has been in years. Injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum have made sure of that.
Milwaukee has spent most of this offseason trying to convince Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with the team. He will likely play the entire season with the Bucks, but that will be fully decided at the deadline.
While the Bucks have aspirations of contending for a championship, that doesn't mean that they will. In fact, some experts believe they're more likely to be fighting to make the play-in.
The Milwaukee Bucks are predicted to be in the play-in by some NBA experts
According to NBA experts on ESPN, the Bucks are predicted to be in the play-in group next season. They got the most votes to be the top team in the play-in group, meaning they are likely getting the seven seed.
"Three torn Achilles during last season's playoffs have dramatically changed the trajectory for the Bucks, who parted with Damian Lillard after his torn Achilles in the first round."
Milwaukee is still projected to be ahead of both Boston and Indiana, who were two teams ahead of them in the playoffs last year. The Pacers have eliminated Milwaukee in each of the last two playoffs.
The Bucks believe that adding Myles Turner to the starting lineup will allow them to be a more complete team. He is a good fit next to Antetokounmpo on paper.
The Bucks will lose Antetokounmpo if they struggle to make the play-in
Antetokounmpo has made it very clear that he wants to be competing for championships, not struggling to make the play-in. If this prediction comes true, the Bucks will almost certainly lose him.
Next season is going to be Milwaukee's best chance to make the Finals without both the Pacers and the Celtics truly competing to make it out of the East.
If they are unable to achieve that goal, Antetokounmpo might ask for a trade to go to a team that can make it to the Finals. Winning championships is clearly the only thing that matters to him at this point in his career.
