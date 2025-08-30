Bucks Predicted to Have One of NBA's Worst Offenses After Dramatic Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks made the shocking decision to use the waive-and-stretch provision on Damian Lillard. He was their second-leading scorer, but he's going to miss all of next season due to a torn Achilles tendon.
They made that decision in order to create the cap space to bring in Myles Turner. Turner will now end up being looked at as the second-best player on the team.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will now have a lot more responsibility on his back with Lillard gone. Because of that, one NBA pundit doesn't believe the Bucks will have a good offense.
NBA pundit predicts the Bucks to have one of the worst offenses in the NBA
NBA pundit Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes the Bucks are going to have a horrible offense, mainly because they no longer have the services of Lillard. He gave them a C- grade.
"Milwaukee ranked a respectable 10th in offense last season. Losing an All-Star point guard who averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists is going to cause this team to fall into the bottom 10, even considering the unstoppable freight train that is Antetokounmpo."
Lillard was the primary creator for the Bucks last season. They don't have anyone on the roster who remotely comes close to what he does in that regard. Kevin Porter Jr. isn't that good of a playmaker.
The Bucks need someone other than Antetokounmpo to be able to create for the other members of the team. They don't have that on the roster, which is the big reason why Swartz doesn't think Milwaukee will be very good.
The Bucks are hoping Turner's offense can make up for Lillard's absence
Turner isn't coming off the best performance in the NBA Finals. He was by far the worst starter on the court for the Pacers while they played the Thunder. The hope is that he'll play more like he did against the Bucks.
In that series, Turner did a great job of hitting 3's in the pick-and-pop, which is exactly what he's going to be tasked with doing in Milwaukee. His ability to stretch the floor is going to be massive for the Bucks.
Milwaukee will certainly need better than a C- offense if it wants to make the NBA Finals.
