Bucks Predicted to Land $23M Star Guard From East Rival
One of the big issues facing the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the trade deadline is the need to improve their defense. They aren't strong on that end of the court. This trade proposal would fix that. Looking at the CBA and using the Spotrac trade machine, here is the proposal.
Bucks receive: Bruce Brown
Raptors receive: Brook Lopez, 2025 second-round draft pick, 2029 second-round draft pick, and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Pistons receive: Pat Connaughton
This three-team trade would help all parties involved achieve some goals. The Bucks would get a guard who helps them improve defensively.
Bruce Brown has been known for solid defense over the course of his career. His talents are being wasted on a Toronto Raptors team that has no chance to make the playoffs.
Offensively, Brown also contributes the kinds of winning behaviors that don't necessarily find themselves on a stat sheet. For instance, he's a very solid off-ball cutter.
The Bucks would send out Pat Connaughton, a player who is on the fringes of their rotation anyway, to a Pistons team that needs some veterans. Detroit has been playing some really good basketball recently and is now in a position to make the playoffs.
Toronto would get draft capital to help them rebuild. They are a team that needs to reset where they are right now.
Brook Lopez is just a contract that is sent over in order to pay for that draft capital. With his career on the downswing, he would likely be bought out in this scenario.
Milwaukee needs to improve their defense on the perimeter. Damian Lillard has never been a good defender. Now that Khris Middleton is a bench player, they need someone to cover up Lillard's defensive mistakes.
Brown is on an expiring contract, so that is what makes him a valuable asset as well. Milwaukee wouldn't have to keep paying him at his $23 million rate.
The Bucks are one of the many teams around the NBA who are looking to make a move at the trade deadline. They know a move has to be made to solidify their spot in the playoffs.
They need someone who can help complement Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That should be their top goal as the deadline rapidly approaches.
Brown is averaging six points, 3.1 rebounds, and one assist per game. He has only played in eight games this season.
