Bucks Predicted to Land $40M Center in Massive Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks are keeping an eye out for any help they can get as the trade deadline approaches. This trade proposal would see them get some help at center not just for this season, but for years to come as well.
Bucks receive: Daniel Gafford, Dante Exum, Markieff Morris
Mavericks receive: Bobby Portis, AJ Johnson, MarJon Beauchamp, 2031 first-round pick swap, 2031 second-round pick
Milwaukee has been playing some great basketball recently, winning six of their last seven games. Still, they are looking for some guys who can put them over the hump as aa contender.
Adding a center like Gafford not only helps them this year, but it solves their center issue for the future. Brook Lopez is 36 and Milwaukee needs to find a succession plan. This would take care of that.
Exum is hurt all of the time but is a great passer when he's healthy. He'd be a solid bench piece for the Bucks. He'd be able to set up Giannis Antetokounmpo all over the floor.
Sending out Bobby Portis would hurt. He is a fan favorite and still can put up really solid numbers off the bench.
Trading away Johnson doesn't hurt them that much this year since he's not in the rotation anyway. He's a year or two away from being able to contribute.
Beauchamp is mostly out of the rotation too. He's only played in half of the games for the Bucks this year.
Sending a future first-round pick would sting a bit, but the Bucks are hoping they're still going to be good in 2031. That pick is pretty far off in the future, too.
For Dallas, this trade would give them a solid player in Portis who can help them win right now. He would fit right in with the style of basketball that the Mavericks play as well.
This trade probably helps the Bucks a little more than it helps the Mavs. For that reason, it might not be one that is realistic. The Bucks would probably have to throw in someone who can contribute now.
Dallas is also trying to win now, so two guys who wouldn't be in their rotation probably doesn't make it worth it for them.
Gafford is averaging 11.7 points. six rebounds, and 1.2 rebounds per game this season.
