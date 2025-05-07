Bucks Predicted To Land Big Man Reminiscent of Andrew Bogut
For the second consecutive season, the Milwaukee Bucks' season ended at the hands of their division rivals, the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks could endure a ton of changes this summer as the future of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo hangs in the balance.
All eyes will be on Antetokounmpo this summer, but while that is the case, the Bucks have other things to worry about as well, including the NBA Draft. Milwaukee does not own their first-round pick, but they are slated to select in the second round with the No. 47 overall pick.
It's unclear if the Bucks will keep this draft pick or not, but if they do, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has Milwaukee selecting an Andrew Bogut-like player, an international center from China, Hansen Yang.
Yang stands at 7-foot-1 and is only 19 years old.
"Averaging 21.0 points and 11.3 boards in the CBA since March 19, Hansen Yang is putting himself in the conversation this year, especially with NIL offers expected to bring a number of draftable prospects back to college.
"Though slower moving and lacking explosion, he's developed a high skill level and feel with his footwork and touch shots from the post. Seventeen made threes make him even more intriguing for a 7'1" 19-year-old averaging 2.7 blocks.
"Front offices will likely want to get Yang to this year's NBA combine, assuming their scouts haven't spent much or any time in China," said Wasserman.
Wassermna comapred Yang to former Buck and No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.
Yang, a Klutch client, recently declared for the draft a few weeks ago. He has the size and nice development skills to be productive; however, he lacks mobility, at least according to the NBA Draft Room.
In his time in the Chinese Basketball Association, he averaged 16.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.7 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game on 58/30/66 shooting splits.
Like every draft prospect, Yang is flawed, but with his skillset and size, he has a chance to make his mark in the league, similar to what Bogut did.
