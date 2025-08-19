Bucks Predicted to Make Run in Eastern Conference
The Milwaukee Bucks may be down an All-Star heading into 2025-26, but that might not preclude them from mounting an impressive campaign, per one expert.
Milwaukee stunningly opted to stretch and waive the remaining $112.6 million owed nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who's likely out for the duration of the season with an Achilles tendon tear.
The team used its extra cap space on 3-and-D former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, and tried to compensate for Lillard's backcourt absence by bringing in guards Cole Anthony and Gary Harris.
Milwaukee also brought back several of its own free agents. Reserve power forward/center Bobby Portis Jr. declined his player option for 2025-26 and agreed to a new three-season, $43.6 million deal. Recently acquired guard Kevin Porter Jr. inked a two-year, $10.5 million contract to return, and seems likely to become the club's Lillard replacement as its starting point guard.
Veterans Gary Trent Jr., Ryan Rollins, Taurean Prince, and Jericho Sims all agreed to veteran's minimum deals.
In a surprise take, The Ringer's Danny Chau lays out the case for the Bucks to make a deep playoff run next season.
"This is the most pivotal season for Milwaukee since its championship run in 2021, and though everything still hinges on Giannis Antetokounmpo, things are drastically different this time around," Chau writes. "Most of the old anchors the Bucks had are gone. The only other player remaining from that title team is Bobby Portis."
After Lillard's injury, the league was abuzz about Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee. Lillard had been seen as the Bucks' lone big-ticket trade chip heading into the summer, but with him hurt and possibly never going to be the same level of player even after his return, he instantly became a negative asset, if anything.
So Milwaukee has been operating from a state of semi-desperation ever since.
"That starts with spacing from every other player on the court. In Myles Turner, the Bucks have turned back the clock on their wildly successful Brook Lopez project, which over the past seven seasons practically created the modern 3-and-D center archetype," Chau writes. "He arrives after shooting nearly 40 percent from 3 on by far the most attempts of his career last season."
Chau notes that, although the Bucks were the most efficient 3-point shooting team in the league for 2024-25, they were sub-par in triple tries per. Per Chau, this is an easily corrected design flaw, as the Bucks can simply re-tune their shot diet, which could include featuring a few sharpshooting guards in particular.
"The Bucks had a lot of success last season using A.J. Green and Gary Trent Jr. as screeners for Giannis in the pick-and-pop; outside of Antetokounmpo in transition, those plays, which leverage the full advantage of Giannis’s immense gravity to create wide-open 3s, yielded the most value for the team."
According to Chau, Green connected on 46.3 percent of its long range takes via "spot-ups, handoffs, and transition plays and as the screen setter in the pick-and-roll." Trent was similarly effective, but he has a better handle, which has allowed for extra adjustments to his two-man game with Antetokounmpo.
The re-signed Rollins, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2024-25, could also prove to be a massive X-factor, thanks to his potential two-way upside.
