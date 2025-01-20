Bucks Predicted to Part Ways With Brook Lopez in Blockbuster Deal
The Milwaukee Bucks are among one of the more interesting teams across the NBA. After a very slow start, Milwaukee has battled back to a place of contention and currently sits in the top four of the Eastern Conference standings.
As we approach the NBA trade deadline, there has been a ton of speculation about what the Bucks will do to address some roster issues. Milwaukee has a core three in place but the depth around their stars is lacking a little.
In this new trade idea, the Bucks make the tough decision to part with center Brook Lopez to land a more athletic piece to the team. The deal would be between the Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and the Chicago Bulls.
After using the Spotrac trade machine and abiding by the new restrictions in the CBA, here is what a deal could look like between the three teams.
Bucks receive: Daniel Gafford, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig
Mavericks receive: Nikola Vucevic and a 2031 second-round draft pick
Bulls receive: Brook Lopez, Maxi Kleber, and a 2025 first-round draft pick
The Mavericks would upgrade their offense with the addition of Vucevic, giving them more firepower this season. Dallas is looking to get back to the NBA Finals and this deal could make it happen.
As for the Bucks, they would get younger and more athletic with Gafford, giving them more of a chance moving forward. Lopez has an expiring contract so Milwaukee makes sure to get something for him in case he were to leave in the offseason.
Gafford was a major part to the Mavericks reaching the NBA Finals a year ago and he could vastly help the Bucks. While he doesn't space the floor, he brings defense and rebounding to the table.
The veteran big man does all the little things well on the floor and could be a big addition to this team. For the season, he has averaged 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.
Gafford is also on a team-friendly contract, making $13.3 million this season and $14.3 million next year. His contract wouldn't mess with the financial flexibility of the Bucks, making this deal even better for Milwaukee.
