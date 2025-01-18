Bucks Predicted to Swap Khris Middleton For $86M Star Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to add some depth to the roster to make them a true NBA Championship contender this season. As a team with two superstars, they have a lot of offensive firepower. This trade would certainly help those two guys. This is the proposal:
Bucks receive: Dillon Brooks, Steven Adams, Jae'Sean Tate
Rockets receive: Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, 2031 first-round pick swap, 2031 second-round pick
Middleton has clearly lost what makes him special as an NBA player. His injuries have caught up with him in a big way.
He is averaging the lowest number of points per game since his second season in the league. His ankle surgeries have also reduced his lateral quickness.
Middleton has been so ineffective that Doc Rivers decided to move him to the bench. That leaves the Bucks in need of a good small forward.
Adding Dillon Brooks would give the Bucks a big boost on the defensive end of the floor. For all of Brooks' flaws with shot selection on offense, he is a bulldog defender.
Getting Steven Adams to provide some depth at center would be a good move too. He's still one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA.
Jae'Sean Tate would be able to play minutes in the case of an injury. He's a solid defender as well.
Getting rid of Connaughton and Beauchamp in addition to Middleton is not a steep price. The Bucks would also not be too worried about getting rid of a first-round pick that far down the line.
For the Rockets, they already have a logjam of young players on the roster. They need to trade some guys to give the young guys who they just drafted some opportunities to see the floor.
Houston is in a position where they can be patient with who they want to trade because of all of the young talent they have on the roster. Milwaukee needs to figure out what players fit their style of play.
This is a trade that would help both teams now and in the future. Both teams are motivated to make moves, too.
Middleton is averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists so far this season.
