Bucks Predicted to Trade For $125M Forward This Offseason
The Milwaukee Bucks have their eyes set on going after another NBA title this season, With their two stars leading the way, Milwaukee beleive that they can do some damage in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
But the front office is also likely looking ahead to the upcoming offseason. Any strong front office is always thinking ahead and how the team can get better in the long run.
Milwaukee could use more athleticism and versatility on the roster and it could see them make some trades. The Bucks are an older group so adding in some younger talent could also be very beneficial.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report listed the Bucks as a potential landing spot for Utah Jazz forward John Collins. Collins was listed as a trade target for Milwaukee this offseason.
"Portis' option and Lopez's free-agent price will determine the Bucks' flexibility. The team should be able to stay comfortably below the second apron but may not be able to avoid luxury taxes. Much will be decided on how much longer the Bucks are willing to roll with Lopez (almost 37)."
"Milwaukee could try to pry away one of the Utah Jazz's two big men, but the asking price for Kessler would be much higher than Collins."
Adding a player like Collins could completely change everything for the Bucks. Collins isn't an All-Star but he has played like one at different times in his career.
This could be a big addition for Milwaukee and he could take over the Portis role for this team. The Bucks were rumored to be leaning toward moving on from Portis before the NBA trade deadline and it could happen this summer.
Collins would be a fun replacement, offering extreme athleticism next to the star players. On the year, Collins has averaged 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
The veteran has also shot 39.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line as well. This could be a strong move from the Bucks to keep themselves competitive moving forward in the East.
