Bucks Receive Shocking End of Season Prediction From NBA Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have disappointed over the last three seasons, being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs each time. In the last two years, it was at the hands of the Pacers.
Heading into this year, the Bucks have a lot of pressure to perform with Giannis Antetokounmpo starting to get antsy about not winning a title since the 2021 championship.
While Antetokounmpo seems to like what the Bucks have coming into this year, those around the league aren't as optimistic about what the Bucks have.
Not Many Are Confident in The Bucks' Chances of Winning The East
ESPN sent out its yearly poll around the league to executives to get their idea of how the season will play out. Only one of the 20 surveyed thinks that the Bucks have a chance to win a weakened East.
One member of the Western Conference just had faith in Antetokounmpo being able to carry the Bucks through the Eastern Conference.
"And for one West assistant, the choice was simple. "I'm just betting on Giannis, and against the rest of the East."
The Cavs and the Knicks got the most votes, counting for 16 of the 20 votes that were given out. Considering how good each team was last season, that was expected.
Antetokounmpo is the best player in the Eastern Conference, so it might not be wise to bet against him and what he can do. He's very capable of carrying this team deep into the playoffs.
Uncertainty In The East is The Bucks' Best Hope For a Title
Injuries to their best player have taken the teeth out of the Pacers and the Celtics. The 76ers have a whole team full of guys who are injury-prone. The Knicks have a new head coach.
All of that uncertainty is the best case to pick the Bucks to win the East. Adding Myles Turner gives them a center who is perhaps the best embodiment of 3-and-D in the East.
The Bucks will need some luck if they are going to win the East. Antetokounmpo is talented enough alone to drag this roster to the playoffs. He'll need some help from his teammates to win once he gets there.
