Bucks Refused to Include $43 Million Forward in Trade Talks: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly rejected overtures to ditch a critical forward in recent trade discussions.
Milwaukee is retooling on the fly after ditching nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard by signing-and-waiving the rest of his $112.6 million contract.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bucks apparently have considered a sign-and-trade for embattled Golden State Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent this summer. But there's been one hang-up.
"It is also worth mentioning that the Milwaukee Bucks were another team that kicked around the idea of pursuing Kuminga," Siegel writes "If they were to do so, the Warriors made it known they would want Bobby Portis in a sign-and-trade scenario, which is something Milwaukee wasn't willing to do."
This story will be updated...