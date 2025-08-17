Bucks Zone

Bucks Refused to Include $43 Million Forward in Trade Talks: Report

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 27, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) slaps hands with forward Bobby Portis (9) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) slaps hands with forward Bobby Portis (9) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly rejected overtures to ditch a critical forward in recent trade discussions.

Milwaukee is retooling on the fly after ditching nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard by signing-and-waiving the rest of his $112.6 million contract.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Bucks apparently have considered a sign-and-trade for embattled Golden State Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent this summer. But there's been one hang-up.

"It is also worth mentioning that the Milwaukee Bucks were another team that kicked around the idea of pursuing Kuminga," Siegel writes "If they were to do so, the Warriors made it known they would want Bobby Portis in a sign-and-trade scenario, which is something Milwaukee wasn't willing to do."

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News