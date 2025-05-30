Bucks Return to Title Contention is Questionable for Major Reason
The Milwaukee Bucks have a crucial summer ahead of them. It all hinges on their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The nine-time All-Star and two-time MVP could be on the move this summer as he is ‘open-minded’ to a trade. Whether that happens this offseason, only time will tell. Nonetheless, the Bucks may face challenges in building a contender, regardless of whether they retain Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks have very few assets, outside of Antetokounmpo, to build a contender. Even if they trade Antetokounmpo, that could likely signal a rebuild. A lot can and will happen this summer, but building a contender could be very unlikely, at least if you ask The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.
In his latest column, Nehm suggests that Milwaukee may face significant issues in this regard.
“I will always be skeptical of any plan that requires opening up salary-cap space and asking big-time free agents to sign to play in Milwaukee. Getting to play with Antetokounmpo is a great opportunity, but Milwaukee is still a smaller, cold-weather Midwestern city and creating actual cap space to sign players is always easier said than done. So I think trading for top-end talent is the more logical path to ensuring just a single gap year.”
Although the Bucks are home to one of the game’s premier talents, the overall picture isn’t entirely rosy. As a smaller market, Milwaukee faces inherent limitations.
While the NBA’s global reach and the rise of social media have certainly helped level the playing field, market size still carries some weight—where a player plays can still shape perception, opportunities, and long-term appeal.
The Bucks could look like a different team next season. Not only with the potential departure of Antetokounmpo, but as well as others like Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Kevin Porter, Jr., Pat Connaughton, Taurean Prince and Gary Trent Jr to name a few.
Milwaukee has a ton of questions that they need to answer. The good news is they have time, the bad news is they don’t have enough of it.
