Bucks Reveal Injury Status of Three Key Players Ahead of Hornets Game
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.
However, the Bucks could be without their top center, Brook Lopez.
Lopez has been downgraded to questionable ahead of tonight's game.
While the Bucks could be without Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard's injury status has been upgraded to probable.
The Bucks shared via X.
Lopez was previously carrying a probable tag for Wednesday after missing Monday's game against the Thunder, so this is a bad sign for his status tonight.
If Lopez is unable to go, Bobby Portis is expected to return from a personal absence and could see extended minutes at center.
