Bucks’ Roster Still Has Major Red Flag Despite Myles Turner Move
The biggest move that the Milwaukee Bucks made this summer was to sign Myles Turner. They brought him in order to be their second-best player for the next four years.
Turner signed a four-year deal worth $108.9 million this summer. He is expected to play a big role on the team this year for a team that expects to make a deeper run in the playoffs than the last two years.
Despite bringing Turner in from Indiana, one NBA pundit doesn't love the lineup that the Bucks have coming into this season.
NBA Pundit Believes the Bucks Still Have Roster Flaws
According to Rohan Brahmbhatt of ClutchPoints, the Bucks still have some major issues that they need to address if they plan on making any noise.
"Turner’s arrival helps defensively and with floor spacing, but it doesn’t solve Milwaukee’s need for a reliable secondary scorer in high-pressure situations. The Bucks may have set themselves up to compete again in a weakened Eastern Conference, but they’ll need reinforcements if they are to truly threaten the likes of Boston, Cleveland, or even up-and-coming challengers."
Brahmbhatt believes that the trade market will be critical for the Bucks to have any chance of competing in the Eastern Conference this year.
"That’s why the trade market will be critical. Milwaukee has the contracts and mid-tier assets to make a deal, and if they want to maximize their remaining championship window with Giannis, the time to act may be this season."
The Bucks Need Myles Turner to be the Best Version of Himself
Turner has to be the best version of himself if the team has a shot to be true competitors in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks don't have enough around Giannis Antetokounmpo for Turner to be just average.
Turner has been a really good player for the Pacers before, but he has never been the second-best player on a team before. This is an entirely new role for him, and Milwaukee is counting on him.
Last year with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
