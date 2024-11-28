Bucks' Rumored Trade Targets Would be Nightmare Fuel For NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks are heading their footing through the first month of the season.
The Bucks now sit at .500 with a 9-9 record, and if things continue to go that way, they could be the juggernaut in the Eastern Conference many expect them to be. If that is the case, the Bucks could be buyers at the upcoming NBA trade deadline.
The Bucks need to make a trade if they want to compete this season. There will be many trade targets out there, and they are rumored to already have their eyes on two Eastern Conference wing players, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets.
Gery Woelfel, a long-time NBA writer, said the Bucks are showing interest in these two.
The Nets are likely to rebuild this season, and if that's the case, Finney-Smith and Thomas will likely be at the top of many teams list for a trade. They are really solid players that any contender would love to have on their roster.
Thomas, 23, has been averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game through 17 games thus far. His 24.7 points per game ranks 14th in the league, and he is shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent on three-pointers.
Thomas will be a restricted free agent in 2025 and is a candidate to be traded sometime this season. This season is viewed as a rebuilding year for the Nets, and their chances of getting the top pick this season would drastically increase with Thomas off the roster.
Thomas has stepped up as the Nets' No. 1 option and is posting career highs across the board. He is one of the more talented players in the league today and has proven that he could score with the best of them.
Finney-Smith would be another excellent option for the Bucks. He is a solid player who is versatile on defense, especially on the perimeter, and would help out the Bucks' overall defense. He's 31 years old and is currently averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 boards, and nearly a steal per game so far this year.
He's also shooting 41 percent from deep, which would be the best mark of his career if he stays close to that number for the rest of the season.
These two players would be a tremendous help for the Bucks, who are looking to dethrone the Celtics in the Eastern Conference and the other powerhouses this season.
