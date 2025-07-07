Bucks Rumors: 2 Major Contenders Trying to Poach Milwaukee Coach
With one assistant coach headed elsewhere, is there a chance the Milwaukee Bucks could lose yet another member of Doc Rivers' staff?
Lead assistant Darvin Ham has reportedly been the focus for both the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns according to a report from longtime NBA analyst Marc Stein.
Stein is one of the more dialed-in journalists in NBA circles, and as such, a report coming from him holds some considerable weight. With Joe Prunty now in Orlando with the Magic, the Bucks can ill-afford to lose another coach that's widely respected across the league by players and fans alike.
The report also suggests that Ham is beloved by the Bucks and that the franchise will do everything it can to keep Ham alongside Rivers on the bench in Milwaukee.
Ham, a longtime ex-player, has risen through the ranks steadily as an assistant coach. He began his coaching career in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011. From there, he's coached with the Atlanta Hawks and the Bucks before returning to L.A. for a brief two-year stint as the team's head coach.
Despite leading the Lakers to consecutive playoff appearances, he was let go — and the Bucks didn't think twice about bringing Ham on board.
Ham's unique perspective as an NBA player/longtime coach in the league enables him to relate very well with the talents he coaches. The same can be said for Rivers — and when factoring in the collective experience between the two coaches, the Bucks clearly won't be flummoxed by any situation thrown their way.
This includes offseason musings, as Damian Lillard was waived in favor of bringing on big man Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. While the frontcourt pairing of Turner and Giannis Antetokounmpo figures to be very good (along with the depth of Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis), it's the backcourt that has many in Milwaukee nervous.
There's not much in the way of a proven lead guard on the roster. Some combination of Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, Gary Harris, Gary Trent Jr., and Ryan Rollins will be tasked with providing the team with enough production in order for the Bucks to be a contender in a weak Eastern Conference.
