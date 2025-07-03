Bucks Rumors: Damian Lillard Expected to Draw Interest From East Rival Following Shocking Release
The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the basketball world on Tuesday when they decided to waive All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
The nine-time All-Star will look for another team this offseason. It comes as quite a shock, but the move was made in order to sign star big man Myles Turner.
Lillard will now look for a new team this offseason. Although he is coming from a torn Achilles, there are still a handful of teams that will be interested in signing him. Teams like the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors have him on their radar.
However, there is another East rival who could have their eye on Lillard, including the Miami Heat.
AP NBA writer Tim Reynolds noted that the Heat could enter the Lillard sweepstakes.
"The Heat -- this is no surprise -- are expected to have interest in Damian Lillard, who very surprisingly now holds a lot of cards he didn't expect to hold."
When Lillard requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers back in 2023, the Heat were at the top of his list.
At the time, Lillard's desire was to play alongside Jimmy Butler before he was dealt to the Bucks in a massive three-team blockbuster trade.
Lillard to Miami makes sense, as the Heat are in need of a point guard. Although Lillard would not help this upcoming season, that will undoubtedly be the case for the 2026-27 season.
The 35-year-old is coming off a stellar season with the Bucks. In the season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three in 58 games.
The seven-time All-NBA guard has proven he still has plenty left in the tank. That said, this will be the most difficult injury of his career to bounce back from. A torn Achilles is never easy to recover from — especially for a player in his mid-30s.
Still, Lillard’s reputation and skill set ensure he’ll draw significant interest. Expect several top contenders to inquire about his availability.
