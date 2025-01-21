Bucks Rumors: Milwaukee Could Be Interested in Landing $251 All-Star
The Milwaukee Bucks, fresh off securing Damian Lillard in a blockbuster trade at the start of the season, could be eyeing another high-profile move this season—this time targeting Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal.
"According to Marc Stein, while the Bucks have in the past expressed interest in Butler, they "have been more frequently painted as a team likely to rekindle their previous interest in Phoenix's Bradley Beal if they intend to pursue a trade for a player in the $50 million range."
While the Bucks have expressed interest in other stars like the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler in the past, Beal presents a unique opportunity. His contract, which carries a hefty $50 million, could make him a central figure in a trade involving the Bucks, but there are significant obstacles to overcome.
Recent reports indicate that the Bucks might revisit their interest in Beal, especially with Phoenix still attempting to offload the star guard. For a potential trade involving Butler to go through, Beal would need to be involved as a salary-matching piece.
However, the Heat reportedly have no interest in Beal’s massive contract, and this is where the Bucks could potentially step in as a third team, facilitating the deal while getting in on Beal themselves.
But the challenges are real. Beal's no-trade clause means he has the final say in any deal.
If Beal is unwilling to waive it, the Bucks’ pursuit becomes moot. Additionally, the Bucks are currently a second-apron team, which restricts their ability to aggregate salaries in trades.
To make the numbers work, Milwaukee would likely need to shed around $6.5 million. A potential trade package including Khris Middleton, Bobby Portis, and Pat Connaughton could balance Beal’s $50.2 million salary, but the Suns and Heat would also need to clear cap space, complicating the deal further.
This could even go so far as requiring a fourth team, such as the Detroit Pistons, to take on additional salary.
Even if the trade is technically possible, the question remains: Should the Bucks pursue Beal?
The fit isn’t exactly perfect. While Beal is an elite scorer, he doesn’t address the Bucks' defensive weaknesses.
His history of pairing with another offensive-minded guard, Damian Lillard, suggests potential challenges in a backcourt alongside Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially with the defensive liability of such a small pairing.
However, the Bucks’ current roster construction—anchored by two offensively gifted stars in Antetokounmpo and Lillard—could potentially allow for Beal’s offensive skill set to flourish. Moreover, Beal’s well-established scoring ability could ease the burden on Middleton, whose health has been inconsistent in recent years.
Ultimately, the decision for the Bucks hinges on whether they view Beal as a necessary addition to their championship window. With the Suns reportedly eager to trade him, and the Heat in need of a third team, the Bucks may just find an opportunity to strike.
More on Bucks:
Giannis Antetokounmpo Savagely Trolls Khris Middleton After Bucks Win Over 76ers
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Could Both Miss Matchup vs 76ers
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI