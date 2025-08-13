Bucks Rumors: Required Trade Package for $109 Million Target Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks did all they could this summer to improve their roster and make Giannis Antetokounmpo as happy as he can be.
The Bucks made monumental moves that they hope could get them over the top in a season where the Eastern Conference will be weaker than ever.
Milwaukee did all they could in that department and now we'll have to wait and see how things play out. The Bucks would love to add more pieces in order to get over the hump.
There are some pieces out there that could be of great use for the Bucks. However, the asking prices for most of them may be too rich for their blood. One player who the Bucks have been linked to, Miami Heat star Andrew Wiggins, has been on the trading block for some time.
While that is the case, the Heat are being very particular on the price for Wiggins, at least according to NBA insider Brett Siegel. Siegel said that the price for Wiggins is for an instant-impact player and a first-round pick before 2028 in return.
Wiggins spent the last half of the season with the Heat after being part of the Jimmy Butler trade that sent him to the Warriors.
The 30-year-old Canadian forward has proved to be a reliable player throughout his career who is a threat on both sides of the floor. In 60 games this past season, Wiggins averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three in 30.7 minutes of action.
Wiggins would be a great fit for the Bucks and certainly make them a contender in the East; however, Milwaukee does not have the type of package the Heat are looking for. The Bucks don't hold their own first-round pick until 2031.
They have very few or no assets when it comes to their draft capital.
Milwaukee's main objective this season is to reassure confidence in Antetokounmpo. They want to show him that Milwaukee can be a place to win titles despite the fact that they have yet to sniff the NBA Finals since 2021.
A potential Wiggins add would do wonders, but it is far from reality as things stand.
