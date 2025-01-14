Bucks Seen as Top Team to Land $132M Former First Overall Pick
At 20-17, the Milwaukee Bucks have some work to do.
Coming off of a 34-point loss to the New York Knicks Sunday, frustration echoed among the locker room.
Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo reflected on the club's recent struggles postgame, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
"We've gotta get our stuff together. It's as simple as that. We did not beat Boston. We did not beat the Cavs. We didn't beat the Knicks," Antetokounmpo said.
"Those are the top three teams, and we've played horribly against them," Antetokounmpo added.
Damian Lillard, who is in his second season with Milwaukee, added some perspective and perhaps a little hope to the Bucks recent struggles
"One year in Portland, we got our asses whupped every [regular-season] game by OKC. Then in the playoffs, we whupped their ass," Lillard explained. "So no; we haven't beaten the top teams. But we also have to key in, look at why, figure out the context and move forward."
At No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, changes have to be made if they want to contend with the upper echelon of the NBA.
Sports betting platform Bovada may provide some insight into where the winds are blowing with a trade-deadline option.
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton seems to be a name making his way around the NBA as the trade deadline comes closer.
The Milwaukee Bucks have the second-best odds to acquire Ayton with the Detroit Pistons as the current favorite.
Ayton is a very interesting case. He is currently putting up a career low in points, but is average one block per game, something hasn't done since the 2020-21 season.
As Portland looks to develop their No. 7 overall pick, Donovan Clingan, and continue their rebuild, Ayton is someone that can provide height for this Bucks team as they make a championship push.
The trade murmurs started when Ayton missed a few games due to an index-finger injury and Clingan showed potential during his time as a starter. In those 8 starts, Clingan average eight points, 10 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.
A potential drawback to bringing in the big man is his contract. He is making $34 million this year and is due for $35.5 million the next.
Although Milwaukee is in win-now mode, they would have to be absolutely certain this is a move worth making, and a move that gets them closer to the NBA Finals.
