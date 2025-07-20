Bucks 'Seriously Pursued' $11 Million Guard, Who Spurned Them for Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks continue to work doggedly in their pursuit to put a championship-level team around star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Without much in the way of financial flexibility in the wake of signing Myles Turner, the Bucks are having to work on the fringes in search of role players that can build out the depth within the roster.
Marcus Smart fits the archetype of a player the Bucks would like. Dripping with playoff experience and proven defensive chops, Smart in theory would be a nice add as a veteran that can add quality to a backcourt in desperate need of some.
As ESPN reported over the weekend, Smart agreed to a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Interestingly enough, two other teams — the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks — were in hot pursuit of the three-time All NBA defender.
"The Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks seriously pursued Smart, who received permission to speak to teams along with his agent, Jason Glushon, and had positive conversations with personnel from all three teams," ESPN's Shams Charania reported. "After losing Dorian Finney-Smith, a point-of-attack wing defender was a major position of need for the Lakers."
Smart likely made the decision to ink a deal with the Lakers thinking that LA had a better shot at competing at the highest level compared to Milwaukee. Location could've also played a major role in that decision.
Barring another veteran becoming available on the free agent market, the Bucks appear to be relatively set as it pertains to the rotation. At the very least, the grouping of players that can be utilized in the backcourt has become clearer.
Kevin Porter Jr. figures to get ample opportunity to handle the ball and function as a playmaker. Cole Anthony's arrival also bolsters the point guard spot. Anthony could end up actually being a starter given his talent, though his consistency will have to continue to uptick.
At the off-guard spot, the likes of Gary Trent Jr., A.J. Green, Gary Harris, and Ryan Rollins all will be in contention to see time whether as floor-spacing threats or guys that can space the floor/attack off the bounce.
