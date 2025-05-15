Bucks Share Cryptic Message From Star Guard Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking at an offseason of a lot of changes. Following a loss to the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs for a second straight season, they are in danger of losing their best player.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has indicated that he is now open to being moved this offseason. It becomes harder for for the Bucks to sell him on being a championship contender next year because of Damian Lillard's injury.
Lillard suffered a torn Achilles against the Pacers, which likely means he is going to be out for most of next season. That all but dashes the title hopes of the Bucks for next year.
Lillard is going to try his hardest to get back as soon as he can. He has a great work ethic, so he will be attacking his rehab with as much vigor as possible.
The Bucks shared an interesting message on social media with Lillard in it, as he is in the early stages of his recovery.
Perhaps this message is talking about how resolute Lillard is in his rehab. It could also signal how the team feels about their chances without him next year.
Regardless of the meaning of the message, Lillard has a long road ahead of him. He is 34 years old, so this recovery becomes even harder for him.
This injury likely ends his prime as an All-Star player. Even so, he is still the second-best plyaer that the Bucks have at the moment.
The Bucks are going to do everything they can to keep Antetokounmpo and pair him with Lillard for the next couple of years. It all depends on what is most important to Antetokounmpo.
It's unlikely that the Bucks will be able to make many trades around the roster to improve it significantly for next season. No one will take on the massive amount of money Lillard is still owed now that he has his injury.
Kyle Kuzma was so bad in the playoffs that he's not going to have much of a market, either. The Bucks might be stuck in a sticky situation next year.
