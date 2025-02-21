Bucks Shockingly Rule Damian Lillard Out For Clash vs Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Washington Wizards tonight for their second game post All-Star break. However, they will be doing so without the services of star point guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard has been ruled out due to right hamstring management during return to play. NBA insider Eric Nehm of The Athletic provided the news on social media.
Milwaukee will be shorthanded for this game against the Wizards with Lillard missing the contest. The team is already without star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as he deals with his own injury issues.
Additionally, forward Bobby Portis Jr. will miss this game as he has been suspended for 25 games. Portis Jr. was found guilty of taking an illegal substance, thus violating the NBA drug policy.
More Bucks news: Doc Rivers Reveals Why Bucks Didn't Appeal Bobby Portis' Drug Suspension
The Bucks are playing the second game of a back-to-back so it makes sense why Lillard may miss the game. Lillard has been nursing the injury for some time and has been managing the issue himself.
Against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Lillard scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out seven assists, and got two steals. Lillard had a poor shooting game, going two-for-12 from the field.
Despite this, the Bucks were able to come away with the win over Los Angeles. It was a total team effort and it helped Milwaukee get the big win to kick off the post All-Star break.
Luckily for the Bucks, the Wizards are one of the worst teams in the entire NBA. But without their two-star players, Washington could have a fighting chance.
Players such as Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, and others will need to step up in the absence if Milwaukee wants to come away with the win. Currently, the Bucks sit in fifth place within the Eastern Conference standings, holding a record of 30-24 for the year.
Milwaukee has gone 4-6 over their past 10 games overall so they would love nothing more than to get another victory here.
More Bucks news:
Bucks HC Doc Rivers Reacts to Bobby Portis Suspension, 'Bobby is Not a Drug User'
Could Kyle Kuzma Trade Put Bucks GM Jon Horst’s Job at Risk?
Former Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton to Finally Make Wizards Debut
Could This Be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Final Season in Milwaukee if Bucks Fall Short?
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.