Bucks Showing Interest in Trading For Standout Defender: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks have been among one of the bigger disappointments around the NBA this season. The team has started to play a little better of late but they still find themselves trying to climb out of an early hole that they dug.
Milwaukee has been allowing its core group of players to figure things out for themselves, instead of making rash decisions. The season is still young so the Bucks believe that they can fully turn things around.
One way of doing this is by adding more talent to the roster overall. Milwaukee has been lacking on defense and is said to be trying to land more help along the wing position.
Brett Siegel of Clutch Points has reported that the Bucks are showing trade interest in landing Chicago Bulls standout defender Torrey Craig to help things.
"No team has shown interest in making a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks at this time," Siegel wrote. "MarJon Beauchamp ($2.7 million) and Pat Connaughton ($9.4 million) are the two players the Bucks have made available in trade discussions in order to try and add talent on the wing. Veteran forward Torrey Craig from the Chicago Bulls is a player Milwaukee has shown interest in, sources said. Rival teams would much rather discuss Bobby Portis if he was to become available before the trade deadline."
Milwaukee knows Craig very well as he was with the team during the 2020-21 season. Craig could help the Bucks need a real need and he may not cost them too much either.
Craig is currently in the final year of a deal with the Bulls and is making $2.8 million. Milwaukee could easily get a deal done with Chicago and Craig could make a world of difference to their overall depth.
For the season, he is averaging 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. Craig just dropped 15 points on the Bucks in a loss to Milwaukee, showing the team what he can do.
Craig would give this team more depth around the edges and he could fill the role of a three-and-D player for them. Milwaukee liekly doesn't have to make too many moves to get themselves back into contention but a smaller move like this could help things.
It remains to be seen what the Bucks will do but Craig is certainly an interesting option for them.
