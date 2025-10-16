Bucks Sign Guard to Massive $45 Million Extension Ahead of Regular Season
The Milwaukee Bucks and guard A.J. Green have agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension ahead of the 2025-26 season, reports ESPN's Shams Charania.
More news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Already Considering 'Realistic' Deadline Trade Fits: Report
Green went undrafted in 2022 and has now turned into a huge success story for Milwaukee as one of the game's best shooters. He'll remain with Milwaukee for the foreseeable future as a key staple in the rotation.
Green has consistently improved in each of his first three seasons in the league, generating more playing time and making a larger impact.
After playing 9.9 minutes across 35 games in his rookie year — averaging 4.4 points — he took a step up in 2023-24, averaging 4.5 points and 11.0 minutes per night across 56 games.
This past season was by far Green's best, as he played 22.7 minutes per night across 73 games (and seven starts), averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also shot career-highs in field goal percentage (42.9 percent) and 3-point field goal percentage (42.7 percent).
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Request Trade From Bucks Midseason, Says Insider
Green stepped up in the playoffs, scoring in dougle figures in three of the five games in the Bucks' first round loss to the Indiana Pacers. He went 20-for-46 on 3-point attempts in the series, good for 43.5 percent.
In addition to his shooting, the Bucks were also excited about his passing, which improved dramatically last season
“He’s really good with the ball coming off screens,” head coach Doc Rivers said last year. “In college, he ran a lot of pick and rolls, so it’s not like it’s something he hasn’t done before.”
“His timing is getting better,” Rivers added. “Young players are so antsy, they kind of give the answer away half the time. We get on AJ a lot when he’s a weakside action to act like the action is not coming to you.
“I said I was a defender. And you give it away every time. When you get antsy, you start jumping around. It’s like you’re screaming, ‘The next action is for me.’ I think he’s getting better at that.”
Green will continue to play his role as a spot-up shooter (and sometimes facilitator) for Milwaukee this season. He shot an impressive 44.9 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s last season, and will continue to space the floor alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and new addition Myles Turner.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.