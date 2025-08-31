Bucks Sign Veteran Forward to $2.9 Million Deal
The Milwaukee Bucks have officially added their 15th player.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, former 2021 champion Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a fully-guaranteed one-season, $2.9 million veteran's minimum contract to re-join Milwaukee for 2025-26.
Antetokounmpo, big brother to nine-time All-NBA superstar power forward Giannis, suited up for the Bucks from 2019-24, but sat out all of last year with an injury.
Charania indicated that Thanasis' decision has the added domino effect of ensuring that Giannis will stay in Milwaukee, at least for this year. That had been an open question, as the two-time league MVP was said to be at least open to other destinations after the team lost nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to an Achilles tendon tear in the playoffs.
General manager Jon Horst pivoted in the summer, waiving and stretching Lillard to sign free agent ex-Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo himself broke the news, cagily, on his personal X account, writing "I'm back" along with a picture of himself wearing his 2021 championship hardware next to Finals MVP Giannis, with then-starting center Brook Lopez (now with his hometown LA Clippers) visible behind them.
The addition of Thanasis becomes Milwaukee's 15th guaranteed standard roster signing. Guard Andre Jackson Jr.'s contract was only partially guaranteed, and would have become fully guaranteed at the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. 3-and-D swingman Amir Coffey had been signed to an Exhibit 10 contract following a breakout season with the LA Clippers in 2024-25.
Does Thanasis' Return Come at a Cost?
Coffey actually could have helped the Bucks win games this year. Thanasis Antetokounmpo, now 33 and returning from a major surgery, has limited upside as an actual rotation piece. But his close relationship with his brother has swayed Milwaukee here, and has apparently inspired Giannis Antetokounmpo to lock in with this new-look squad for a 13th season.
Granted, the Bucks could still opt to waive another guaranteed deal (perhaps a young piece who has yet to crack the rotation) to make room for Coffey before the start of the season. Depending on how he performs in training camp, that may be the route Horst is expecting to go. That would behoove him to do, as Coffey has real potential on a limited Milwaukee roster beyond its starting frontcourt.
