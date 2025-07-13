Bucks Zone

Bucks Signing Former First-Round Pick After Surprise Buyout From West Squad

Nelson Espinal

Mar 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing guard Cole Anthony after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Anthony offers on-ball creation and scoring from the guard position, two traits that the Bucks roster lacks.

It will be a one-year deal for Anthony, who gets the chance to prove his worth and secure a long-term deal.

Published
Nelson Espinal
