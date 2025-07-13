Bucks Signing Former First-Round Pick After Surprise Buyout From West Squad
The Milwaukee Bucks are signing guard Cole Anthony after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies.
Anthony offers on-ball creation and scoring from the guard position, two traits that the Bucks roster lacks.
It will be a one-year deal for Anthony, who gets the chance to prove his worth and secure a long-term deal.
