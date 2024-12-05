Bucks Skyrocket in Latest NBA Power Rankings
The Milwaukee Bucks are experiencing a massive resurgence. Currently boasting a seven-game winning streak, the Bucks are now 11-9 and are sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and have secured a spot in the NBA Cup knockout round for the second year in a row.
The Bucks' sudden success has been recognized by multiple publications, resulting in a massive surge in their NBA Power Rankings.
Milwaukee's most significant improvement came with The Athletic, where Law Murray improved the team five places from No. 17 to No. 12.
With a focus on new faces that joined NBA teams this season, Murray pointed to Taurean Prince as a one-dimensional asset.
"Prince and new/old assistant coach Darvin Ham were the butt of frequent jokes last year with the Los Angeles Lakers," Murray said. "With small forward Khris Middleton still recovering from ankle surgeries, Prince has been a starter."
"He is quite one-dimensional, as he’s only on the floor to shoot 3s, but that one dimension has seen Prince lead the league in 3-point percentage (54.2, while making 2.1 per game)."
However, the NBA Insiders at ESPN know the real reason for their massive improvement is none other than star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"Milwaukee's resurgence has been led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who averaged 22.8 paint points in November," Jamal Collier said, "the most in a calendar month by any player since Shaquille O'Neal in March 2000."
Antetokounmpo played in six of the seven games the Bucks have won, averaging 33.3 points, 10.3 total rebounds, eight assists, and 1.3 blocks, including two games where he scored over 40 points.
Overall, the Greek Freak is averaging 32.7 points, 11.7 total rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this season, putting him in line for NBA MVP alongside Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, and Jayson Tatum.
Meanwhile, John Schuhmann of NBA.com had the Bucks remain firmly at No. 15 while still acknowledging how much Milwaukee relies on Antetokounmpo, especially when it comes to scoring in the paint.
"The Bucks have scored more than 120 points per 100 possessions in each of their last five games, with Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 38 points and nine assists (in less than 35 minutes) in the four that he played," Schuhmann said.
"His 33.7 points per 36 minutes would be the 10th-highest mark in NBA history (minimum 500 minutes played) and make Antetokounmpo the only player with three spots in the top 10."
Milwaukee is on a hot streak and is starting to look like the team we thought they'd be to start the season.
More Bucks: Milwaukee Moves On to NBA Cup Knockout Stage, What Comes Next?