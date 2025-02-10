Bucks Social Media Takes Massive Shot at Stephen A Smith, Analysts Following Win vs 76ers
In a surprising and hard-fought matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks triumphed over the Philadelphia 76ers despite being without their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With Antetokounmpo sidelined for two to three weeks due to a calf strain, the Bucks had to rely on their depth and strategy to come out victorious.
More Bucks: Is Joel Embiid Playing? 76ers Reveal Final Injury Report vs Bucks
Ahead of the game, the entire First Take panel, including Stephen A. Smith and Molly Querim, picked the 76ers to win, especially with the availability of Joel Embiid and Paul George.
But the Bucks defied expectations with a 135-127 win, proving their resilience and ability to compete even without their MVP-caliber forward.
Kyle Kuzma made his debut appearance for the Bucks in this game, playing a solid 36 minutes and contributing 13 points to the team’s effort. While his numbers weren't overwhelming, Kuzma’s experience and versatility were valuable, especially in filling in for some of the gaps left by Antetokounmpo’s absence.
His addition to the rotation provides the Bucks with more depth and a reliable secondary scorer, offering a new dimension to their offense. With the veteran presence of Damian Lillard (who scored a remarkable 43 points) and the scoring of Gary Trent Jr. (who added 23), the Bucks proved they can still execute without their superstar.
The Bucks are currently sitting at 5th place in the Eastern Conference, and this win over a strong 76ers team serves as an important statement as they try to climb back into the top tier of the East. Once Antetokounmpo returns to full health, the Bucks’ championship aspirations will only be bolstered by the recent performances of Lillard, Kuzma, and the supporting cast.
After the game, the Bucks took a playful jab at the First Take panel, posting a screenshot of the analysts’ picks with thinking face emojis, mocking their predictions.
While the masses might have doubted the Bucks’ chances without Antetokounmpo, the team’s ability to rally together in his absence suggests they’ll be a formidable force when fully healthy.
The win serves as a testament to the Bucks' ability to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference and their potential to make noise in the postseason.
