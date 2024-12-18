Bucks Star Damian Lillard Inks Lifetime Deal With Adidas Brand
One of the most definitive ways a basketball player can establish their legacy is through a shoe or sports apparel deal. This is most evident with legendary players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and, of course, Michael Jordan.
Now, it looks like another All-Star-caliber player has established themself with an incredibly impressive deal.
According to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard "has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with Adidas."
This puts Lillard in the same esteemed company as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (Nike), Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (Nike), and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (Under Armour/Curry Brand).
Lillard most recently won the NBA Cup with the Bucks alongside two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the game, Lillard recorded 23 points, four assists, and four rebounds.
So far this season, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.5 total rebounds, and one assist per game across 22 games.
Lillard first garnered attention playing with the Weber State Wildcats where he was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year (2009), a third-team All-American, and a two-time Big Sky Player of the Year (2010, 2012).
Lillard began his NBA career when he was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
In his first season, Lillard averaged 19 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game while starting all 82 games. Lillard was named Rookie of the Year for the 2012-13 season, beating out the likes of Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal. He was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.
Lillard continued to prove that he is one of the best point guards in the modern NBA. In his 13 year career, Lillard has averaged 25.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 total rebounds, and one steal per game.
Lillard is an eight-time NBA All-Star and was also named to seven All-NBA teams. His most impressive season came in the 2019-20 NBA season where he averaged 30 points, eight assists, 4.3 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He also led the league with 37.5 minutes played per game.
Lillard took home the gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. He also won the NBA Three-Point Contest twice (2023, 2024) and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
