Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Brutally Honest About Legacy in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks are happy to have Giannis Antetokounmpo on their team. No one knew that he was going to be as good as he was when they drafted him in the 2013 NBA Draft.
Now, Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league. He has won multiple MVP awards and is an NBA champion. He helped the Bucks win their first NBA title in 50 years.
His sole goal is to help the franchise win more titles. He wants to win big in Milwaukee and has said multiple times that he will be in Milwaukee as long as he thinks they have a shot to win.
Read more: Bucks Could Swap Brook Lopez for All-Star Center This Offseason
Antetokounmpo has already given a lot to the city of Milwaukee. He is the best athlete in the state of Wisconsin, considering he is one of the best players in the NBA.
Recently, he had an interesting quote when it comes to the legacy that he believes he is leaving on the city.
“This is the thing that I don't understand,” he said. “Aaron Rodgers – I watched the documentary – and Brett Favre. I see his story, and their relationship – and this is what I would like to know. There was a point that they gave to the city, they gave to their team. Then there was the time that they had to do what makes them happy.”
Antetokounmpo has been rumored for a while to possibly be on his way out if the Bucks don't win a title soon. He wants winning to be his ultimate legacy.
More Bucks news: Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Hints at Potential Exit From Milwaukee
He also said that perhaps staying in one place too long could be bad for an athlete.
“So, will my individual athlete be more important than the championship? This is a thing that maybe some players make a mistake. They stay in the place maybe too long.”
These are quotes that should scare Bucks fans. They should be worried that Antetokounmpo could be on the way out.
This is why multiple teams are circling him as a possible trade candidate. This is why how well they do this season is so important to his future.
This season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Can Bucks Pairing of Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Actually Contend For Title?
West Contender Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.