Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Bobby Portis Massive Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks will have to go most of the second half of the season without Bobby Portis. Portis will miss the next 25 games because of a suspension due to a violation of the banned substance policy.
Now, the Bucks will have to go without their best bench player for the stretch run of the season. It's less than ideal for them as they try to catch the Pacers for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
It's a suspension that hurts the depth of a Bucks team that has a history of having its superstars miss games. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have missed multiple games this season due to various injuries.
Antetokounmpo was asked about the Portis suspension and what his thoughts on them were. He gave a very honest answer.
"I think everybody was surprised, because I've been around Bobby, and I know he's not a guy that ever takes any illegal substance," Antetokounmpo said. "Had the opportunity to talk with the team and coaching staff, and they explained to me – and also Bobby, that it was an honest mistake."
The Bucks believe that Portis did make an honest mistake. They don't believe that he would willingly try to skirt the rules to get any sort of edge.
Regardless of what they think, Portis has to serve a lengthy suspension. It's good for them that this suspension doesn't drag into the playoffs because that's when it could be a big problem.
Milwaukee will now be under pressure to stay healthy heading into the playoffs. They no longer have depth to spare with this suspension.
Milwaukee was able to beat the Clippers without Portis' services, taking them down 116-110 on Thursday. They are hoping for more results as the days and weeks moe along.
Portis will be getting some rest during his suspension. He should be ready to go at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game so far this year.
