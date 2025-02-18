Bucks Star Kyle Kuzma Makes Massive Announcement Following All-Star Break
Milwaukee Bucks star forward Kyle Kuzma has made a massive announcement just before the team is set to resume play following the All-Star break. Kuzma posted a video of himself and Winnie Harlow, announcing their engagement.
This is awesome news for Kuzma and Harlow, cementing their long relationship. Kuzma was traded to the Bucks from the Washington Wizards before the NBA trade deadline expired.
Milwaukee believes that Kuzma can give this team a massive jolt as the playoffs get closer. Kuzma has played in four games for the Bucks so far, averaging 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.5 steals.
The Bucks sent away long-time forward Khris Middleton in the deal for Kuzma, a move that many fans weren't happy with. But Kuzma has played well for the Bucks so far and the team is excited to see his continued growth alongside the other players.
Kuzma gives this team a scoring wing to pair alongside stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. While the players haven't spent much time on the floor together yet due to different injuries, Milwaukee is confident in the trio.
Milwaukee currently owns the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference standings as the team returns from the All-Star break. It has been a tough season for the Bucks but they have battled through all sorts of adversity.
The Bucks will be relying on health when the playoffs come around, like every other team in the league. But Milwaukee has seen injuries derail their seasons over the past few years and it's led to them being bounced early in the postseason.
If Milwaukee can enter the playoffs healthy, they could cause some real issues for the other teams in the East. Having their star power will give them an edge and Kuzma could be the piece to take them over the top.
