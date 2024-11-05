Bucks Star Out Indefinitely with Severe Injury
Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is ruled out indefinitely due to his ankle issues.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared the news via Twitter/X.
"He has yet to be cleared for 5 on 5 scrimmaging. Team officials have recognized that this is taking much longer than they anticipated."
Middleton has not played this season and remains without a timetable. The Bucks had continued to treat the 33-year-old as day-to-day. In his absence, Bucks forward Taurean Prince should continue to start at small forward.
A few days ago, Eric Nehm of The Athletic shared that Middleton was heading in the right direction. Middleton also said earlier this season that he planned to play at least 70 games this season.
“Having a successful season out there is playing damn near 82 games,” Middleton said. “Understanding that there may be a couple games where you can’t go because you got kneed to the thigh or something like a bad ankle sprain, those types of things, you miss one or two games. But not playing only 60 games. Anything below 70, 75 games, no, I do not consider that a successful season for me.”
Middleton did not appear in the preseason, either, but he participated in 3-on-3 scrimmages for most of it.
There's been much tug and pull regarding Middleton's health status. Earlier in the season, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers declined to give a timeline estimate for Middleton's return to the floor.
Last season, Middleton only played in 55 games and averaged 15.1 points, 4.7 points, and 5.3 assists during the regular season, then underwent surgery on it shortly after Milwaukee's season ended in May.
The ankle injury that ultimately led to surgery occurred during Game 2 of the Bucks' first-round playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers. The injury kept him from practicing during the playoffs, but he played through it to average 24.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.
Middleton has struggled to stay on the court, having only appeared in 88 regular-season games across the past two seasons due to lingering injuries. In April 2022, he sprained his knee during the Bucks' first-round playoff series and then had wrist surgery during the 2022 offseason.
The former Texas A&M Aggie averages 16.9 points in his career and has been named a three-time All-Star and 2021 NBA champion.
He has played for the Bucks in the last 11 seasons of his NBA career.
